× Mobile County officials looking for 16-year-old runaway girl

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Cheyanne Rester.

Cheyanne is 16 years old, 5’2 and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was possibly wearing black and pink Jordan Shoes, leggings and tank top.

Cheyanne ran away from her home on Lake Myrtle Drive, according to officials.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, please contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.