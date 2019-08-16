Missing Senior Alert issued out of central Alabama

Posted 6:37 am, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39AM, August 16, 2019

Archie Calvin Evans(ALEA)

The Uniontown Police Department needs help locating Archie Calvin Evans.

Mr. Evans is a 65-year-old black male with a scar on the left side of his face and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mr. Evans is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6’0” and weighs 183lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, and flip flops in Uniontown, Alabama around 10:00 a.m. on August 14, 2019.

Mr. Evans drives a red 1990 Ford Ranger with Alabama tag 53AB177.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Archie Calvin Evans, please contact the Uniontown Police Department at (334) 628-3400.

