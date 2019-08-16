Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a stolen trailer.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen from Charity Lane and Cornell on August 14 around 5 a.m.

Authorities emphasized the trailer in the picture is stolen and not the car.

The victim is offering a $500 reward for anybody who can provide information that leads to the return of the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Andrews at (256) 533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov.

 

