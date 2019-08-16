James Clemens hosts Blue vs. White scrimmage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - With less than one week until the kickoff of the 2019 high school football season, the James Clemens Jets hosted their Blue vs. White scrimmage.

The Jets are gearing up for their opening game against Grayson from Georgia, one of metro Atlanta's powerhouse programs.

Head coach Wade Waldrop is heading into his seventh season with the Jets and he says he's confident that this team can be successful this year.

"We're senior-heavy. We're very experienced on both sides of the ball a lot of experienced players I think we can be a good offensive football team I like where we're at and think it's gonna be a fun year," Waldrop said. "We've had a good camp we went really hard on Wednesday, so we're gonna be really fast tonight and we hope to take care of our guys and hopefully we can stay healthy and get prepared next week for the first ball game."

The Jets kick off against Grayson Friday, August 23 at the Madison City Stadium.