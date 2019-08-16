× Huntsville police need help locating a stolen car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police need help locating a stolen car.

Officials say this 1999 orange Ford Mustang was stolen between August 11th and 12th from the area around I-565 at County Line Road. According to officials, the car was broken down there.

The Ford Mustang is said to be in good condition and has black wheels.

The car has an Alabama tag 47ZF589 and the last four numbers on the VIN are 2588.

If you have information about the whereabouts of the car, contact Huntsville police at 256-427-5466.