Football Friday Preview: Sparkman Senators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. - Last year, Sparkman football finished the season at 4-6 missing out on the playoffs. This was the first time head coach Laron White's 16 year head coaching career that his team did not reach the postseason. White is hoping to get this program back on the winning track in 2019, and the Senators are hungry to get back to where they feel they belong.

White is no stranger to winning, and from 2003-2016 he was the head coach of Tanner, leading the Rattlers to back-to-back state titles, then in 2017, he took the Senators to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The coaching staff, and this group of players don't want to have a drought like that again.

"You just got to know we worked hard all spring all winter that's what we want to do is we want to try to make the playoffs," said White. "We had some chances last year we was in some tough games and tight games but it didn't work out for us, but that's always the goals. Playoffs and championships."

Sparkman will open up the regular season on 8/30 vs. Hazel Green.