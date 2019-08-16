Football Friday Preview: Madison Academy Mustangs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -From 2003 to 2018, Bob Godsey was the head coach at Hartselle, leading the Tigers to the state championship back in 2011. So naturally, it will be different seeing him on another sideline this year.

Godsey took the head coaching position at Madison Academy after Grant Reynolds took the same position at East Hamilton in Chattanooga. In 2018, the Mustangs finished the season with a 10-2 overall record, and here's how things have been going since Godsey has taken over.

"So far so good," said Godsey. "You know any time there's transition there's difficulties involved but the best part of it is I think our guys have been super receptive to a new way of doing things it doesn't mean any one way is better than the other its about everybody being on the same page."

It's no secret that the Mustangs have had success over the years winning state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and Godsey, his staff, and this group of players hope they can keep that going.

"Their tradition of success here is well noted, and we don't expect anything less than that," Godsey added. "As a team we want to put our own stamp on a great tradition, and you know in 5A and all those type of things so it's a you know it's just an every day process."

The Mustangs open the regular season on 8/23 vs. Briarcrest Christian out of Tennessee.