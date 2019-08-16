Football Friday Preview: Buckhorn Bucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - The Buckhorn Bucks were back at work for week two of fall camp on Monday. The Bucks hope to rebound from last year's 2-8 finish to the season, and head coach Keith Henderson feels like his team has gotten off to a pretty solid start.

"Kids are working hard, working really hard and getting a lot done and they are they got a lot of excitement about them," said Henderson. "You know we've been a pretty good defensive football team the past two years and just have struggled offensively so we're working hard to try to improve our offensive play."

Buckhorn opens the regular season on 8/23 vs. Madison County.