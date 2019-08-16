Football Friday Preview: Athens hosts third annual Midnight Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Midnight Madness has become an Athens High School tradition. When the clock struck 12 on Thursday August 8th into Friday August 9th, the Golden Eagles stormed the field for their first practice in pads.

Fans packed the outside of the fence to watch this all go down, and this is something that never gets old for Athens Head Coach Cody Gross.

"Well I think if you look around here and you see what's around is pretty neat, and I think the thing, the biggest thing is that we're building some memories for these men," said Gross. "They'll never forget this. We've got some guys that just finished playing that I saw as I came out here, and then we've got two seventh grade football players that have been here since nine o clock waiting to watch and I just got a chill as I told you that. To me that's what its about its about this community and getting these guys an opportunity to come out and show what they've been working hard for."

Athens will play its first regular season game on 8/30 vs. Gardendale.