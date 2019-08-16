Ex-sheriff in Tennessee e-cig scheme to end sentence at halfway house

Posted 8:08 am, August 16, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee sheriff convicted in an electronic cigarette scheme has been ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house.

News outlets report former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in May 2017. Arnold, his uncle, and a former sheriff’s administrator were convicted of charges related to illegally profiting off the sale of e-cigarettes to inmates at the jail through Arnold’s business, JailCigs.

Arnold asked for a pardon from President Donald Trump last year, saying he was a political prisoner who never took tax dollars in operating JailCigs.

He has spent most of his sentence at a minimum-security federal prison camp on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Records show his sentence is set to end in April.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.