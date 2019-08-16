Cornhole tournament coming to Huntsville on August 24th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The American Cornhole Organization is coming to Huntsville on August 24th for the Tailgate Classic. The event will be held at Straight To Ale and Yellowhammer Brewing, and you still have time to enter.

Players will be coming in from all over the place, and the proceeds go to Alzheimer's Association

The buy-in is $65 per team, with a $5,000 guaranteed purse, and this event could be big for the Rocket City.

"We've worked on this now for about a year to bring this in," said Convention sales manager Mark McCarter. "He has a regular bunch of people who do play on tour we'll have some of those folks here because this is just a few weeks before their tour does start, but this is as much as anything we want to be a fun quality of life event for folks here in Huntsville that's why we want to get a festival atmosphere and a chance for people here to play."