College football playoff rankings release dates set

The college football season is right around the corner, and the College Football Playoff will be here before we know it. The dates have been set for the release of the rankings for the playoff.

Here is the full schedule of release dates:

Tuesday, November 5, 8-8:30p.m. (9-9:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 12. 6-7 p.m. (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 19, 6-7 p.m. (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 26, 6-7 p.m. (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, December 3, 6-7 p.m. (7-7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (noon-4 p.m. ET)

There will be six teams in each rankings and the top four will play in the playoff games. The College Football Playoff semifinals for 2019 will be on Saturday, December 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The winners will meet in the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 13, 2020, in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.