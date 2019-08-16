Colbert County family remains heartbroken after fatal hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Friday evening, a grieving Colbert County mother will light a candle in memory of her son killed exactly one year ago. She’s heartbroken, and still looking for answers as to why someone would kill her son.

Gillus Carter did not have the chance to die with dignity. “He was my world. I lived and breathed for Gillus,” stated Kay Claunch.

Someone ran him over with a car in a church parking lot along U.S. Highway 72.

“It’s just not right for somebody to do what they did to him and walk around,” Claunch said.

The culprit and possible witnesses scattered after carter went down that August night. He died 15-days later.

“You can’t give me justice because you can’t give me my son back,” Claunch explained. “There’s nothing that you can do.”

Tuscumbia police have interviewed dozens of people trying to find out who is responsible. No one is talking.

“Not having the answers to why, and the people. They know why, and they won’t come forth,” stated Claunch.

The heartache Kay Claunch feels is immeasurable. A mom who just wants those involved to be held accountable.

It’s incomprehensible to police how in an area so wide-open and with possible witnesses at the scene that no one has come forward with information about Gillus Carter’s death. Hopefully, that will change.

Gillus Carter’s family will be holding a candlelight memorial Friday evening at Chapel Hill Church of Christ ON U.S. Highway 72 and Golden Road in Tuscumbia. They plan to start at 7.

If you have information on Gillus Carter’s death, you can contact Shoals Area Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (256)386-8685.

34.711757 -87.894245