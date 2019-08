Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced the 2019 watch list for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, and two Alabama A&M football players were on it.

Running back Jordan Bentley who played his high school ball at Guntersville, and quarterback Aqeel Glass, who had a breakout season for the Bulldogs in 2018 were both named to the list.