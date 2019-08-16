Alabama football tailgate party happening August 27 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association is planning a Tailgate Kickoff party in Huntsville.

The event will take place Tuesday, August 27 from 6:30pm-9:30pm on the patio of the Furniture Factory Bar and Grill, 619 Meridian Street.

There will be tailgate food for sale and a cash bar. The cost is $5 per person or free with any new membership or renewal.

Bama vendors will also be on-site, selling merchandise.

Event tickets are available online at uaalumni.org or at the door the night of the event.

All funds go to scholarships for local students.