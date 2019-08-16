× Actor Peter Fonda dead at 79

Actor Peter Fonda has died at age 79, TMZ reported Friday afternoon.

Fonda died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, his family told People. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer, according to the statement.

The family requested privacy to “mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man.”

Fonda’s death comes just after the 50th anniversary of “Easy Rider,” which was celebrated July 14, and a screening was being planned for September.

Fonda had a long acting career that began on Broadway in 1961. He got his start in movies in 1963. He was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for the film “Easy Rider,” which he co-wrote, produced and starred in. Fonda was nominated for another Academy award for best actor in 1997 for “Ulee’s Gold.”

Fonda had an extensive Hollywood family. He was the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and the brother of actress and activist Jane Fonda. He also was the father of actress Bridget Fonda.