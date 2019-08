HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Prepare to find a temporary alternate route if you regularly use Church Street.

Church Street, from Monroe Street to Wheeler Avenue, will close Tuesday, August 20 through Friday, September 6 to continue work on the road improvement project.

All businesses will remain accessible.

For more information, contact the Traffic Engineering Division at 256-427-6850.

