45% of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for two days or more, according to study

America’s dirty laundry is being exposed.

Tommy John, an online underwear brand, says 45 percent of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for two days or more. The company surveyed 2,000 men and women and the report shows Americans could use an underwear overhaul.

According to Tommy John, 38 percent of Americans aren’t sure how long they’ve had their oldest pair of underwear.