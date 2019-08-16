45% of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for two days or more, according to study
America’s dirty laundry is being exposed.
Tommy John, an online underwear brand, says 45 percent of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for two days or more. The company surveyed 2,000 men and women and the report shows Americans could use an underwear overhaul.
According to Tommy John, 38 percent of Americans aren’t sure how long they’ve had their oldest pair of underwear.
Tommy John said men were 2.5 times more likely than women to wear the same underwear for a week or more. 46 percent of Americans have owned the same pair of underwear for one year or more.
Just over half of those surveyed said they change their underwear every day.
