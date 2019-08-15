× Water main break closes part of Wall Triana in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Utilities has experienced a water main break along Wall Triana and must close the roadway between Jay Drive and Big Oak while repairs take place.

The repairs for this closure could take 4 to 8 hours depending on the amount of repair necessary.

Residents might have low water pressure in this area.

Madison City Schools are coordinating with their Transportation Department to re-route buses.

Officials ask drivers to find an alternate route.