× Walmart says it supports ‘common sense’ gun control

(CNN) — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Thursday the company supports strengthening some gun measures in the United States.

Although McMillon stopped short of endorsing a specific bill or plan, he said the company is pleased that consensus is building for “common sense” legislation to prevent mass shootings.

“We’re encouraged that broad support is emerging to strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” McMillon said in a prepared statement Thursday. “We believe the reauthorization of the Assault Weapons ban should be debated to determine its effectiveness in keeping weapons made for war out of the hands of mass murderers.”

Earlier this month, a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, was the scene of one of the worst mass shootings in American history.