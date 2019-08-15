× Thief takes away a child’s brand new toy in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A child is left distraught after his new toy is stolen from his Colbert County home. Law enforcement are searching for leads which bring a theft suspect to justice.

Imagine the joy the little boy felt as he road his new mini dirt bike for the first time this past Sunday. Family members grabbed pictures as he sped around the yard making memories. Little did they know those pictures would need to be used two days later.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon someone stole the dirt bike. It was taken from the boy’s home in Ford City. The owners describe it as a 50cc Yamaha dirt bike. Help bring some joy back this boy’s face by finding the bike and the person who took it.

Operators for the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers are standing by at (256)386-8685 to take down your tips. You can also download the new P3 tips app to send in your anonymous information.

If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.