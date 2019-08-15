× Text to Protect tip line stops threat at James Clemens High School

MADISON, Ala. – School officials confirm that a student made a threat against James Clemens High School on Thursday.

John Peck with Madison City Schools confirmed the ‘Text to Protect’ tipline program was notified of a post made on social media that stated: “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Peck said Principal Brian Clayton and school resource officers identified the student, contacted their parents, and took appropriate action to handle the situation before it escalated. The student will not be returning to school on Friday.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the incident and there will be extra safeguards including additional law enforcement officers on campus on Friday.

Principal Clayton sent the following statement out to James Clemens students and parents concerning the threat.

Dear Jet Family, Immediately before dismissal today, we were made aware of a post that was made on social media that has caused a safety concern at James Clemens High School. We take all posts of this nature very seriously. The post stated, “Don’t come to school tomorrow”. We are working very closely with our Safety Director and the Madison City Police Department on this matter. An active investigation is currently underway to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The student who made the post has been identified, his parents have been notified and are cooperative, and the student will not be on campus tomorrow. As a precautionary measure, we have put in place several safeguards which include additional law enforcement presence on our campus tomorrow. We will keep our school community posted of any further developments. Please email me at hbclayton@madisoncity.k12.al.us if there are any concerns. Your Principal, Brian Clayton, Ed. D.

Text to Protect is an easy and confidential way to report activity, whether it be in a school or neighborhood, that should be reported to Madison Police.

Citizens can report threats against schools or students, domestic violence, child abuse, community vandalism, wanted persons, drug sales, weapons and rumors of potential crimes. Just text or call in a tip to (256) 604-2345 or email texttoprotect@madisonal.gov.