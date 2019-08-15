Psychologist admits $1.5 million in Medicaid fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Birmingham psychologist has admitted to billing Medicaid for $1.5 million in counseling services that were never provided.

The Alabama attorney general’s office and federal prosecutors said Thursday that Sharon Waltz billed the Alabama Medicaid Agency for counseling services to at-risk youth that her company did not actually perform.

They said Waltz has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicaid of at least $1.5 million. Waltz also agreed to pay restitution to Medicaid in the amount of $1.5 million.

The agency started the investigation after an audit showed that Waltz’s billings had jumped from $99,000 to more than $2.2 million over two years.

Alabama Attorney General Marshall said in a statement that it was, “a callous abuse of this trust and a fraud of staggering proportions.”