Police say man was shot in foot during parking dispute

Posted 3:18 pm, August 15, 2019, by

DECATUR, Ala. – A man was shot in the foot during an argument in Decatur this afternoon.

Decatur police say they were called to 13th Ave SE around 1:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Detectives determined that two men got into a fight in the parking lot and one man shot the other in the foot.

Emergency crews transported the man to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have taken the suspect into custody for questioning.

