Opioid overdose reversal medication to be given out at ‘End Heroin Huntsville’ walk this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- 'Not One More Alabama' will be holding it's third annual 'End Heroin Huntsville' walk on Saturday in Big Spring Park.

The walk remembers and honors those lost to the disease of addiction. There will also be a recovery countdown that they are calling the 'Circle of Hope.' It will honor those living in recovery and provide hope for those who are struggling.

For the second year in a row, doctors with the UAB Huntsville Medical Clinic will be dispensing and training people on how to use Narcan -- the brand name for Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.

The one available this weekend comes in the form of a nasal spray with two doses.

"Remember those three P's. You just peel the Narcan kit place it in the nostril and press," explained Dr., Shivani Malhotra with the UAB Huntsville Medical Clinic.

"Overdoses happen anywhere and everywhere so just for the layperson to have it with them so if they happen to come in contact with somebody. They've got their pouch and they've got their Narcan," said 'Not One More Alabama' President Patty Sykstus.

Dr. Malhotra says the unit does not need to be primed before use. Both she and Sykstus say you should still always call 9-1-1. The walk is at 9 am. It is free and no registration is required.