Needing some rain? Drought is lurking in Northeast Alabama

It’s less humid, but it’s still hot! August rarely brings a major cool down, but at least we’ve seen the humidity drop considerably in the past two days. That drier air makes it a little cooler tonight: lower and middle 60s. So, we get a fairly nice start to Friday morning, but it will be getting hotter again Friday afternoon: highs in the mid-90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Need some rain? Some ‘spots’ got heavy rain earlier this week; Lexington measured 2.12” from storms Tuesday night, Guntersville only got 0.01” that same night.

It’s been very dry in Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb Counties lately, and that’s where the US Drought Monitor shows a Level 1 ‘Moderate’ drought. In Alabama, drought expanded by about 12% (areal coverage) in the past week, and it is the worst on the south side of metro Birmingham through Jefferson, Shelby and northern Chilton Counties.

The dry weather lasts a few more days as there’s only a slim chance of some thunderstorms developing on Sunday; however, the long-term outlook is looking a bit wetter! Some tropical activity could impact Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee with some soaking rain (and lower temperatures) late next week into next weekend. It’s too far out to be certain, but it’s a plausible idea as of now!

