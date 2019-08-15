× Mobile apps to help prevent texting and driving

We live in an era where instant has become less of a luxury, and more of a necessity. The moment you hear that *ding* from your phone you might be tempted to look and see what it is.

But wouldn’t it be nice to drive without the temptation of responding to that email, that text or even a social media post?

Tech experts are creating solutions to limit phone usage behind the wheel. There are several mobile apps available that could help people put down their devices before driving. Some of the apps even reward you for safe driving.

These five apps block you from using your phone while driving.

Tech experts say another great tool several of these apps have is the capability of checking on your kids.