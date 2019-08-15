Misrepresenting a pet as a service animal will soon be a crime in Alabama

You may wish your pet could go everywhere with you but there are many places where only service animals are allowed.

A new law in Alabama is cracking down on owners who try to misrepresent their pets as service animals.

Al.com reports it will soon be a criminal act to claim your pet is a service animal when it is not. That includes anyone who misrepresents a pet as a service animal or an animal-in-training in public spaces or housing.

If someone knowingly and willingly misrepresents themselves as an owner or trainer of a service animal they will be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor. The fine is $100 and 100 hours of community service with an organization that serves individuals with a disability.

The new law will also protect businesses and their employees from being charged if someone pretending to have a service animal is caught on their premises. If a service animal is removed for being a direct threat to others at a public place they must provide the person with a disability the option of returning without having the service animal on the premises.

According to state and federal laws, the term service animal only applies to a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to perform tasks or do work for the benefit of a person with a disability.

Allergies and fear of animals are still not valid reasons for refusing service to an individual with a service animal.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the law in June, it goes into effect September 1st.

