Mattel unveils Star Wars inspired couture Barbies

Barbie has headed to a galaxy far, far away.

Mattel and Disney have joined forces to pay homage to Star Wars: A New Hope. The couture collection features three Barbie dolls dressed in costumes inspired by Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia.

The Star Wars x Barbie dolls are now available for pre-order on Amazon and will officially start shipping on November 18, just in time for the holidays.

The limited-edition collectible dolls are priced at $100 each and come with a certificate of authenticity and a stand.

Mattel says the Star Wars x Barbie collaboration celebrates the original concept art from Star Wars: A New Hope and re-imagines the iconic characters through a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.