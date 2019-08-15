× Man gets 20 years for mother’s strangulation death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the strangulation death of his mother last year.

Donald Marlon Mann, 59, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of Betty Scale, 83. Scale’s body was found at her home on Ford Place in January 2018. Police said she had been dead for weeks.

Investigators said Mann admitted killing Scale shortly after her body was found.

Mann’s attorney asked for leniency in sentencing because of his health, prosecutors said, but they pushed for jail time because of the nature of the crime.