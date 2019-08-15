× Man charged with kidnapping Shoals mail carrier

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County man was arrested Thursday, charged with kidnapping a mail carrier.

Tuscumbia police served Bradly Jones, 49, with an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon.

Jones is accused of jumping into a mail carrier’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon on 9th Street and holding the worker at knifepoint.

The mail carrier drove to another waiting mail carrier, and police said that’s when Jones gave up.

He was booked into jail on bond totaling $25,000.