Football Friday Preview: Decatur Red Raiders

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur High School football team's fall practices continue this week as well, and the Red Raiders will be one of the first teams we see this high school season as they kick off their season next Thursday, August 22 against Huntsville at Milton Frank Stadium.

The team had their "Meet the Raiders" scrimmage Thursday afternoon giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come this season, but luckily Decatur fans won't have to wait long to see the real action as the season is less than a week away from kicking off.