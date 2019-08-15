Football Friday Preview: Austin Black Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Austin Black Bears have been hard at work practicing this fall camp gearing up for their first game of the season against Hartselle.

Head coach Jeremy Perkins says his team is ready for this season, especially his senior group; Perkins says they wanna leave their legacy on the Black Bears' program.

"They wanna go out and have a great season," Perkins said. "They wanna go out on a high note they're excited they've been working hard they have great attitudes and they're ready to play."

Perkins says the whole team is ready to get this season underway and they're ready for any challenge they face this season.

"They're excited they're hungry they're ready for the season to start they're tired of beating on each other they're ready to get out there and actually see where we are," Perkins said. "It's been going well we're getting better we're working trying to work through some things just getting ready for the season. We're still kinda jelling as team and our expectations are just try to win every game."