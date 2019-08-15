Experts advise parents to monitor their children’s phone apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We used to only have to worry about who was lurking outside of our home. Now, we worry about who we bring home with us.

Tiktok, Snapchat, and Tinder. There is an app for everything nowadays, but if you don’t monitor your kids, they can be vulnerable to predators or cyber bullying.

Many of these apps make it easy for strangers to prey on children because they allow anyone to contact and direct message your child. Some apps, like Snapchat and Whisper, can also reveal your location.

Parents and children need to pay attention when downloading and installing these apps because there will be steps asking if you want the app to access the phone's location and camera. Make sure you are checking no.

Other apps like HOLLA will randomly match people in video chats from all over the world.

Parents should figure out what the app does, what your child wants to do on that app, and then talk about what is appropriate and what isn't appropriate to be doing on the apps.

Police say you should always have access to your child's phone, even if there is a passcode. Also monitor their activity, which can sometimes mean limiting their phone use.

Never let them have their cell phones in their room at night. Make sure to talk to them about never meeting up with someone who they haven't met in person.