Endangered Child Alert issued out of Tennessee for 11-month-old boy

Posted 11:31 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, August 15, 2019

A Statewide Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Legend Soales.

Legend is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. Legend is 2’6″ tall and 21 lbs.

Officials say Legend is possibly in the company of Shawn Soales.

There is no known clothing description and no known direction of travel, according to officials.

If you have information regarding Legend, contact Sergeant Patrick Britain with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

