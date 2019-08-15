Dozens march after fatal police shooting in Alabama

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) Dozens of people marched and carried signs following a fatal shooting by an off-duty police officer in east Alabama.

A demonstration held Wednesday afternoon follows the death of a man identified by relatives as 19-year-old Javaon Ousley. The Alabama A&M University student was killed by a Lincoln police officer Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Ousley’s family, as well as the extended family of friends and faculty at AAMU who might have known him during his first year,” said AAMU President Andrew Hugine, Jr. in a press release. “of course, our counseling team will provide counseling resources as needed, and we will be reaching out to the family.”

A statement from Lincoln police says an off-duty officer was shot in the arm while completing a Facebook Marketplace deal. But the statement doesn’t mention the fatal shooting or give details about what led to gunfire.

Ousley was black, and some protesters carried signs saying “Black Lives Matter.”

Relatives say they can’t get answers about the shooting, which happened near a housing project basketball court in Talladega.

Ouley’s grandmother, Janice Ousley, says relatives want to know what happened.

AAMU’s Student Government Association will be hosting a prayer vigil Sunday, Aug. 18 in honor of Ousley as well as fallen students, Franky Banks, graduate student Deloi Cook on the Quad.