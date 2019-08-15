Coast Guard finds 43 bales of pot floating off California

Posted 10:53 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, August 15, 2019

AVALON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have found 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard acting on a tip discovered 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.

The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Photo Gallery

Federal officials are investigating where it came from.

___

Information from: (Los Angeles) Daily News, http://www.dailynews.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.