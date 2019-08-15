City leaders provide update on major infrastructure projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The city of Huntsville currently has 25 active construction projects-- with more to come. Once completed, these projects will add 275 critical lane miles of roadway improvements throughout the city.

Right now the city is constructing roads that have been on the books for over a decade.

Cecil Ashburn Drive is one of the most-anticipated project completions.

"That project is progressing very quickly," noted city engineering director Kathy Martin. "It remains on schedule to open with two lanes in October. The contractor is complete with all storm drainage installation and installing water lines."

The first layer of asphalt has also been laid on the eastbound lane.

Activity should also soon start on North Parkway between Mastin Lake and Winchester roads.

"The plans and the right of way for that project are about 90 percent complete," Martin said.

Actual overpass construction is scheduled to begin next spring.

Zierdt Road and Martin Road are also two projects that are well into construction right now. They're each being transformed into four and five-lane roadways with multi-use paths for walking and biking.

"Both of them are near 35 percent complete," Martin said. "They will definitely relieve congestion in the area and final completion is scheduled for 2021."

Other projects include a seven-mile extension at Greenbrier Parkway on 565 West. And about 50 percent of the Church Street construction is completed.

The bridges are expected to be completed this month, and more road improvements will follow the bridge completion.

The next big project scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 19, is Research Park Boulevard. Contractors will be adding an additional lane in each direction in the center grassed median.

Workers are required to keep four lanes open at all times with most of the daytime work being done on the median. This project is anticipated to last one year, and the new Old Madison Pike bridge reconstruction will be completed in two years.