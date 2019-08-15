Alabama and Auburn representing on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many say the preseason lists and polls don't matter and they're all talk, but the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams are filled with Alabama and Auburn players.

Alabama placed 16 players on the lists, the most from one school, including a league best nine players earning first team honors.

On the first team, Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills are representing the Tide. The defensive first team honorees are Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs and Dylan Moses, plus Jaylen Waddle lands with two spots on the specialist list as an all purpose player and a return specialist.

On the second team, the Tide has Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Henry Ruggs and Patrick Surtain.

Waddle makes another appearance on the third team as a wide receiver, plus Shyheim Carter, LaBryan Ray and Matt Womack made the third squad.

Switching gears to our other SEC team in the state, the Auburn Tigers had quite a few guys make the teams as well; on the first team, Prince Tega Wanogho and Derrick Brown, two guys who should be major factors for the Tigers this year.

Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe are representing Auburn on the second team, and five more Tigers made it on the 2019 lists on the third team with Marquel Harrell, Mike Horton, Daniel Thomas, Javaris Davis and Anders Carlson.

Both the Tide and the Tigers kick off their seasons on August 31; the Tide playing Duke in Atlanta and Auburn will take on Oregon in Dallas.