× 5 Points BLOK Festival returns to Lowe Mill this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’re invited to Lowe Mill Arts Center on August 17th, 2019 for the 5th Annual 5 Points BLOK Festival!

This is a free, multi-cultural arts and entertainment festival, welcoming family, friends and neighbors from across the Tennessee Valley.

Last year, more than 500 people enjoyed local art, music, technology and commerce.

The 2019 BLOK Festival will again include a focus on S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), as well as voter registration opportunities.

The festival will begin with KID CONNECT from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Activities will include coloring, face-painting, arts and crafts, and more. Maitland Conservatory will also be on-site with a live demo room.

From 5:00pm-9pm, those of responsible ages are invited to enjoy the best musical artists in the Tennessee Valley, in addition to everything else the festival has to offer.

More information may be found on their website.