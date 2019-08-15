2 Huntsville restaurants given warnings after critical violations not corrected by follow up visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Hooters

4729 NW University, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 81

Violations:

Conveying sewage found at grease bin. During the time of follow up, conveying sewage was still present on the ground at grease bin. Notice of intent to suspend (NOIS) permit issued

Bulk of shrimp in reach in cooler 50F. Violation corrected by the follow-up



Cajun Steamer

301 Pelham Ave SW #1, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 80

Violations:

Food was at improper cold holding temperatures In reach-in cooler: green tomatoes 50ºF, cheese 58ºF, spinach dip 68ºF, cooked noodles 64ºF, catfish 68ºF, shrimp 58ºF. During the follow-up, food was still at improper temperatures. Notice of intent to suspend (NOIS) permit issued

Spinach Dip was made a week before the inspection The manager threw it out By the follow-up all food was properly dated

There were dented stainless steel pans, loose wires on fry baskets, and sauce tops were cut at angles. During the follow-up, pans were still dented and sauce tops were still cut at angles Notice of intent to suspend (NOIS) permit issued



The manager said they are in the process of fixing the violations.

Clean Plate Recommendation

Madison County

Dunkin'® Donuts

10055 Memorial Pkwy SW Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35803

Score: 99

The morning staple has been at this location for five years under the leadership of general manager Steven Harper.

He and his team of roughly 20 employees say they are dedicated to keeping a clean space for their delicious treats.

Of course, 'donut' is in the name and their selection of round pastries are meant to satisfy all sweet seeking palates.

Right now they're featuring a Hershey's cookies and cream donut and are whipping up Caramel Craze lattes.

But for those looking for something savory -- they have bagel and croissants ready to enjoy plain or as a sandwich.

Like a well-seasoned sausage egg and cheese.

We saw lots of attention to detail and big smiles for customers.