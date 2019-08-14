× Union Grove man charged with child torture, abuse

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Investigators arrested a Union Grove man August 13th for the physical abuse of his girlfriend’s one-year-old daughter.

Caleb Blake Hill, 22, is charged with torture and willful abuse of a child. The abuse was reported on Friday and had occurred in the Piney Chapel Mobile Home Park, according to the report.

According to officials, the child’s mother had left for work, and Hill had been left to care for the girl and her siblings, ages 3 and 4. Officials say Hill texted the mother stating that the children were giving him panic attacks. When she returned home, she found her child with bruises all over her face and bleeding inside her mouth.

According to officials, the mom took the girl to the hospital for treatment,

Investigators say they arrested Hill Tuesday in Decatur. Hill was attending a court hearing for a protection from abuse order by his estranged wife for threatening to harm her and her children, according to authorities.

He had previously been arrested there for domestic violence against his estranged wife as well, according to officials.

Hill denied harming the child to investigators, claiming he fell asleep and that the four-year-old sibling must have been responsible.

He is held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set.