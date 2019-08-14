× TEDxWilson Park coming to downtown Florence on Aug. 24

Florence, Ala. – On August 24, 2019 at The Mane Room in downtown Florence, TEDxWilsonPark attendees will hear from a carefully curated selection of speakers.

These speakers, from Alabama and across the country, represent diverse fields. They’ll share big, bold ideas of how they’re making good in the world around them.

TEDxWilsonPark will also feature local artists and musicians.

The day will be a unique, intimate gathering of thinkers, doers, creators and makers – to allow the conversation to continue around ideas worth spreading.

However, the event is limited to 100 tickets. So, if you’re interested – get yours now! The price is $50 for general admission, $30 for student admission (please provide student ID at the door).

More information can be found at tedxwilsonpark.com.