Scottsboro High School football team taking precautions in summer heat

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - When the going gets hot, the show still goes on for student-athletes.

The Scottsboro High School football team practices in the early afternoon usually for two hours, and with all their football gear on. The school is taking extra precautions to take special care in the heat.

Some precautions include coaches and trainers filling water bottles and stocking up on the ice. Players are also supposed to take breaks every fifteen minutes but can take a water break whenever they deem necessary.

"When it`s this hot outside, the natural defenses for cooling, like sweating and things like that, just don`t happen as well because of the heat and humidity. That`s why we have the water, the cooler of ice that they can eat, just anything that can reduce that core body temperature," said Preston Carlson/certified athletic trainer.

In the past nine years, there has not been a heat-related emergency at Scottsboro high school the athletic department doesn`t plan on breaking that streak any time soon.