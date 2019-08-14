Resurfaced road in Owens Cross Roads to be striped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- After WHNT News 19 spoke with a Madison County Commissioner, a resurfaced road will now be getting striped.

Green Mountain Road in Owens Cross Roads was re-surfaced only a few weeks ago.

The county commissioner of District 3, Craig Hill, says before the re-surfacing, parts of the road would get slick in wet weather.

Now that the re-surfacing has been completed, viewers sent WHNT News 19 complaints about the absence of stripes on the road. "The black pavement without striping after dark makes it very difficult to maneuver and during rain at night is super unsafe for traveling," says the viewer.

Commissioner Hill says because of other construction projects, and the specific type of asphalt that was laid, the striping has taken a bit longer than planned.

"We have installed an asphalt that will provide better traction, has larger aggregate in it which will help with friction," says Hill. "Friction will increase the traction and we know in wet weather, this road surface will be better than what was there."

After the interview with WHNT News 19, Commissioner Hill sent us a message saying Green Mountain Road will be striped Thursday morning.

He also adds they plan to eventually install reflectors on the road as well.