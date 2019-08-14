Police: Several officers injured in Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia police responded Wednesday to a shooting.

(CNN) — Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

“Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA,” he wrote. “Several PPD Officers have been injured.”

Gripp said the “shooting situation” was active and ongoing.

Gripp, a spokesman for the public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

