Police look to arrest out-of-state suspect for threat to Austin High School

Posted 3:26 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, August 14, 2019

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they have identified the person who threatened Austin High School, and they plan to arrest the person.

Police say someone called 911 around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon reporting a bomb threat at Austin High School. Police responded and school leaders placed the school on lockdown.

Police say detectives identified the suspected threat-maker as someone who lives out-of-state. They say that person has previously harassed a specific student at Austin High School.

Investigators also determined the bomb threat to not be credible and police cleared the scene around 12:45.

Decatur Police say they are working to obtain warrants to arrest the suspected treat-maker.

