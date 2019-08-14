× Meteorologist Gabrielle Deabler leaving WHNT for academic advancement

Gabrielle Deabler is saying goodbye to the Tennessee Valley after three years as the weekend morning meteorologist for WHNT News 19. Gabrielle has always been an ardent environmentalist and is excited for her pursuit of a Masters of Science at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Gabrielle is going to be in a dual-degree program within the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, where she’ll be working towards a master or science in environmental sciences and a master of public affairs.

Before this, Gabrielle attended the University of Missouri – Columbia (MIZZOU), where she earned her bachelor of science in atmospheric sciences.

“Originally being from the Midwest, I can’t wait to be in my element again,” says Gabrielle. “I’m looking forward to my first good snow up there!”