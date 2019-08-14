× Madison revokes Sequel business license to operate controversial facility

MADISON, Ala. – Tonight, the Madison City Council voted unanimously to revoke Sequel T.S.I.’s business license to operate a facility known as Three Springs on Brownsferry Road.

This comes after a public hearing at 6 p.m. on the subject of Sequel’s business license. The council had several options: to revoke it, suspend it, or continue it with conditions.

Council member Steve smith says the losers in this are the kids Sequel cares for. @whnt — Kristen Conner (@KConnerTweets) August 15, 2019

He says he thinks they need to look for other solutions because Sequel hasn’t shown the resolve needed to stay. @whnt — Kristen Conner (@KConnerTweets) August 15, 2019

Effective immediately, Sequel has no license to operate in the city of Madison. The council gave a 7-day grace period for Sequel to see the decision through before the mayor can ask the court to step in and shut it down, attorneys said.

Sequel has said that it cares for youth that most will not help. But community members and public officials have long called for it to move out of the area where it is currently located. The council needed to balance what the public wanted, and what made sense for the facility and the youth it served.

In a statement, a representative of Sequel said, “We are disappointed with the council’s action tonight. Sequel met with the city in good faith to reach a reasonable solution. Sequel continues to explore all its options.”

They did not elaborate what this means for the students at Sequel, or whether the facility’s operator will seek legal action, except to say all options are on the table.

It most recently is being sued by the family of Van Johnson. Authorities said two Three Springs runaways killed Johnson during a robbery behind Publix on County Line Road in 2017.

After that escape, the Madison City Council was divided on the decision to approve Sequel’s business license, with conditions, to operate in the city of Madison. The conditions had to do with safety and security, including community notification during escape or runaway situations.

Concerns resurfaced after three teens ran away from the facility last month. Law enforcement located them a short time later.