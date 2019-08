× Limestone County officials looking suspect accused of stealing a dirt bike

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Officials need help identifying the person who stole a dirt bike on August 1st.

Officials say that the suspect in the video took a dirt bike from Midway Cycles on Hwy 72 near County Line Road.

Officials think the suspect stays near Hatchett Road East.

Can you ID this person? On August 1 this suspect took a dirt bike from Midway Cycles on Hwy 72 near County Line Rd. Suspect possibly stays near Hatchett Rd East. Please call 256-232-0111 or e-mail Inv. Stinnett with info (jstinnett@limestonesheriff.com). pic.twitter.com/wsABARQUvN — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) August 14, 2019

Officials ask you to call 256-232-0111 or e-mail Inv. Stinnett at jstinnett@limestonesheriff.com with information.